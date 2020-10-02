Swindon borough Council leader-vote suspended over 'threats'
- Published
Allegations of threats against councillors has led to the suspension of a vote to decide a Conservative council leader's political future.
A vote on a motion of no confidence in David Renard was due at a Swindon Borough Council meeting on Thursday.
But Oliver Donachie, a former cabinet member who tabled the motion, withdrew it claiming several members had been "victims of inappropriate conduct".
If passed it would have led the Tories to hold an election for a new leader.
Mr Donachie, who left the Conservative cabinet in May, has been heavily critical of Mr Renard's leadership, describing him as "lethargic and asleep at the wheel".
Of the alleged threats, he told the meeting: "I understand this is a matter under investigation by the relevant authority.
"While that process concludes I am withdrawing the motion from the table."
Wiltshire Police said it was "not aware of any such investigation".
'Extraordinary allegations'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), one councillor said they were advised not to speak about a message they received for fear of jeopardising any investigation.
The Conservative group said any such allegations should be thoroughly investigated.
Deputy leader Russell Holland, said: "We don't condone threats being made to councillors under any circumstances."
Labour group leader Jim Grant, said: "These are extraordinary allegations and deeply troubling. I find it hard to believe that such behaviour could happen in Swindon in 2020.
"I would like to extend my sympathy to anyone on the receiving end of intimidatory behaviour."
Mr Renard has been leader of the authority since March 2013.
Related Topics
- Published
- 7 November 2019
- Published
- 18 March 2013