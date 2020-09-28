Man arrested following fatal M4 motorway crash Published duration 29 minutes ago

image caption A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash on the M4 between Bath and Chippenham

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following a crash on the M4.

The fatal crash saw a car overturn between junctions 17 and 18 shortly after 01:30 BST on 24 September. It was the only vehicle involved, police said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant of the car was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol but has since been discharged.

The arrested man has been released under investigation.

Police have appealed for information and dash-cam footage from anyone travelling along that section of the M4 at around the time of the crash.