Derry Hill crash: Funeral held for Corey Owen Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Wiltshire Police image caption Corey Owen, left, and friends Jordan Rawlings, Ryan Nelson and Matthew Parke were killed in the crash in August

A second funeral has taken place for one of four young men who died when their car hit a house and caught fire.

His cortege was driven through his hometown of Calne in Wiltshire to allow local people to pay their respects.

In a tribute his family described Mr Owen, 19, as "the most kind and loving young man".

His was the second funeral to take place, with Ryan Nelson's service being held on Friday.

Mr Owen's family said: "He had such a happy, easygoing nature, he was so popular and loved dearly by everyone - so many people thought the world of him."

'Be mindful of social distancing'

The funeral procession began at 10:00 BST, travelling along Oxford Road towards the Tesco supermarket, where Mr Owen worked, before heading through the town centre.

With the funerals of Jordan Rawlings and Matthew Parke still to come, Wiltshire Police has urged mourners and those wishing to pay their respects to continue to observe social distancing.

Insp James Brain said: "I know this period of mourning will be very difficult for those having to say goodbye to much-loved sons, brothers and friends.