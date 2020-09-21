Erlestoke Prison 'less safe' following Covid-19 restrictions Published duration 29 minutes ago

image caption The prison, near Devizes, was inspected in August

A prison's response to the Covid-19 pandemic led to it being "less safe" and "less purposeful", a report found.

Inspectors found "troubling" conditions at HMP Erlestoke, including violence, indiscipline and cases of self-harm.

Some inmates in the segregation unit were held in cells without running water or toilets for weeks at a time.

A scrutiny visit took place last month to assess how conditions had changed, since heavy restrictions were imposed at the start of the pandemic.

HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, Peter Clarke, said the response to the pandemic at the category C prison, near Devizes in Wiltshire, had "led to a less safe, less decent and less purposeful prison".

"Although the amount of time prisoners could spend out of their cells had been increased in the early stages of lockdown, during our visit... most prisoners still only received 45-minute sessions in the morning and the afternoon, and an additional half an hour one evening a week," he said.

"Prisoners reported being frustrated about daily delays in the delivery of this limited regime, and about the lack of activity."

Antisocial behaviour was being rewarded, and some prisoners were resorting to it to get their needs met

Despite prisoners being locked up for most of the day, the level of assaults had remained similar to the level before the lockdown

Broken cell windows with sharp shards of glass, damaged observation panels, blocked toilets and showers that were not working

Racist graffiti in the prison

Almost a third of prisoners said it was easy to get drugs in the jail

Significant amounts - 370 litres since the start of the pandemic - of illicit alcohol was found.

Mr Clarke said it was "a very troubling visit" with some issues "systemic, arising from the apparent inflexibility of the recovery programme".

"Well-led and properly supported local innovation and flexibility are now urgently needed to restore the acceptable treatment and conditions of the prisoners held there," he added.