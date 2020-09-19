James May buys 'half' of Royal Oak in Swallowcliffe Published duration 16 minutes ago

image copyright James May/Twitter image caption James May has invested in the pub, "delighting" local residents

Television presenter James May says he has bought "half a pub" in a village near his home.

The Royal Oak in Swallowcliffe, near Salisbury, Wiltshire, has been shut since the coronavirus lockdown started in March.

In a tweet, Mr May wrote: "I've bought half a pub."

Village resident Stephen Banas, said: "The whole village is delighted. I wasn't aware that he was in the market for buying a pub but I'm delighted."

In 2012, local residents fought off a planning application to turn the building into a house.

It was later bought by some local investors and reopened in 2015.

A shareholder of the pub, who did not wish be named, confirmed Mr May's investment and said he hoped the pub would reopen in a month's time.

Mr May has been approached for comment.

Related Topics James May

Swallowcliffe