Biker who died in A350 crash was 'true gentleman' Published duration 50 minutes ago

image copyright Wiltshire Police image caption Mr Cassano's family said he loved the outdoors and spending time on his motorcycle

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a road crash have described him as a "true gentleman".

Anthony Graham Cassano was fatally injured in the smash with an Audi Q5 on the A350 near Motcombe village, Dorset, at about 14:35 BST on 12 September.

The 38-year-old from Christchurch, known as Tony, had been out with a friend on an afternoon bike ride.

His family thanked the emergency services and members of the public who tried to help him at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: "He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time on his bike with his brother and friends.

"Tony will be remembered as a confident, caring, understanding and witty person who made friends easily. He was a true gentleman."

Wiltshire Police said "for reasons currently unknown" the bike, travelling south, crossed the carriageway and collided with a car.

The road was closed for more than seven hours after the crash on the Wiltshire and Dorset border.