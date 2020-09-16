More Wiltshire pupils sent home after Covid-19 cases Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption Bulford St Leonards has sent home 35 pupils across three year groups

Three schools in Wiltshire have sent pupils home after positive tests for coronavirus.

Kingsbury Green Academy in Calne has closed its sixth form, where 110 pupils and three staff members will self-isolate until 30 September.

At Springfield Academy, also in Calne, 12 pupils in Year 6 and 8 are self-isolating until 28 September.

At Bulford St Leonard's Primary, 35 Year 5 pupils and three staff will remain at home until 26 September.

Kingsbury and Bulford have both arranged for pupils to continue learning at home while self-isolating.

Pupils at St Augustine's College in Trowbridge, Brook Field Primary and Lainesmead Primary in Swindon, St Margaret's Prep School in Calne, and Trinity Primary in Devizes have also been sent home.

Head teacher at Kingsbury Green Academy, Jason Tudor, said: "We have written to all parents and carers to explain the situation, and we really appreciate their understanding and support as we know this will cause some unfortunate disruption for the Year 12 and 13 pupils and their families.

"The safety of everyone within our school community is our top priority and we'll continue to work with Wiltshire Council and Public Health England to ensure this is managed closely and that the rest of the school can continue as before."