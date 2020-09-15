Creative ideas sought for new Wiltshire Museum home in Devizes Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Devizes Assize Court Trust image caption The Grade II-listed building was built in the 1830s, but has been left derelict since the 1980s

People in Wiltshire are being asked what they would like to see in the county's museum when it moves to its new home in a former courthouse.

Wiltshire Museum is moving to Assize Court in Devizes, a Grade II-listed site that has been empty for decades.

A Devizes Assize Court Trust (Dact) survey is asking people to offer "creative" ideas for the project.

The charity says it will help tailor activities and events for visitors to the museum inside its new location.

The building has been derelict since the 1980s and was purchased by Dact in 2018 to bring it into community use.

Wiltshire Museum said it wanted local people to "think beyond what the Assize Court used to be and what it is now" and offer creative ideas to "re-imagine aspects of it".

Assize Court was built in the 1830s, but closed when the magistrates court service ended there.

'Wonderful old building'

Martin Nye, of Dact, said: "The aim is to restore the historic Assize Court to bring it into community use to make it the new home for the Wiltshire Museum."

Architects are still in the process of developing ideas for the restoration and adaptation of the building, he added.

Plans include a new extension fronting onto the Kennet Avon Canal, exhibition galleries, a cafe shop and storage and community spaces.

"We hope to get the balance right between preserving and enhancing this wonderful old building to tell the story of its original function, and creating an exciting and distinctive modern extension which complements the old, so that the large building delivers a memorable visitor experience," said Mr Nye.

public consultation is taking place on Saturday where people can have their say and view a display of the plans being developed for the building.

