Motorcyclist dies on A350 after crossing carriageway Published duration 1 hour ago

A motorcyclist has died after crossing into the opposite carriageway on the A350, police have said.

It happened south of the junction to the village of Motcombe, on the Wiltshire and Dorset border, at about 14:35 BST on Saturday.

Wiltshire Police said "for reasons currently unknown" the bike, travelling south, crossed the carriageway and collided with an Audi Q5.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from Dorset, died at the scene.

The force said his next of kin had been informed "and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time".

The road reopened at about 22:00.