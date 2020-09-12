Gal Gadot donates thousands to 'real wonder girl' Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Getty Images/Muscular Dystrophy UK image caption Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot smashed the fundraising target set up by Carmela Chillery-Watson with a £3,442 donation

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot has "thrilled" a six-year-old girl by donating thousands of pounds to her JustGiving page.

The actress has smashed Carmela Chillery-Watson's £6,000 fundraising target with a £3,442 donation.

Carmela, who has a rare muscle-wasting condition, is walking a kilometre a day for 30 days dressed as Wonder Woman to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Her mother, Lucy, said Carmela was "over the moon" with the huge donation.

Carmela, from Devizes in Wiltshire, was diagnosed with the life-limiting condition LMNA Congenital MD at the age of three.

At the beginning of September, dressed as her favourite superhero and with "specially designed crutches", she began her kilometre-a-day walking challenge - the "equivalent of a marathon" for her.

image copyright Muscular Dystrophy UK image caption Carmela, along with her mother Lucy, is walking a kilometre a day for 30 days dressed as Wonder Woman to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK

On Wednesday, nine days into the challenge, the Wonder Woman actress tweeted that Carmela was her "real wonder girl".

"You're a true hero. So inspiring and strong. I hope one day we get to meet each other," she said.

"Until then I'm sending you lots of love and a big big hug."

The following day, Carmela's initial £6,000 fundraising goal was smashed by a donation from the actress.

Mrs Chillery-Watson said Carmela was "absolutely chuffed when she heard the news".

"We couldn't believe it when we found out that Gal had made such a huge donation," she said

"We're over the moon that we've smashed our target already."

She said time was "so precious for Carmela" but she was "determined to raise money".

"Whilst her muscles are weak on the outside, her inner strength is unstoppable," she said.

"She has lost five months in shielding and she desperately wants to complete her challenge before her condition robs her of her ability to walk."

A spokeswoman for Muscular Dystrophy UK said Warner Bros had confirmed "the donation was made by Gal Gadot".