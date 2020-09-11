Son denies attempted murder of mum and stepdad Published duration 22 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Police were called to a disturbance at a property in Shalbourne on 30 March

A man has denied trying to murder his mother and stepfather.

James Wells, 42, of Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, appeared before Bristol Crown Court via videolink.

He denied attempting to murder his mother Linda Holford and her husband Adrian Holford.

The charges relate to a disturbance in Shalbourne, near Marlborough, Wiltshire, on 30 March. Mr Wells, who was remanded in custody, also denied assaulting a police officer.

Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, said the case would next be heard on 6 November.