Royal Wootton Bassett stabbing: Two men arrested Published duration 54 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The victim has been flown to Southmead Hospital for treatment

Two men have been arrested after a man was injured in a stabbing.

A man in his 50s was attacked in Rylands Way in Royal Wootton Bassett at about 12:15 BST.

He was left airlifted to Southmead Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, Wiltshire Police said.