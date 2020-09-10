Rice fell off lorry closing 'slippery' M4 near Swindon
Rice fell off a lorry and closed a motorway after grains stuck in the tarmac made lanes "dangerously slippery".
Five pallets fell on to the westbound carriageway of the M4 near junction 16 Swindon west and 17 Chippenham at about 02:00 BST.
The motorways was closed until until 05:15 and lanes one and two will be resurfaced before it is "safe enough" for traffic, Highways England said.
Closures will remain across the day.
On Twitter, officers from Wiltshire Police specialist operations team, said the rice "smells nice".