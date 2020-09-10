Rice fell off lorry closing 'slippery' M4 near Swindon Published duration 12 minutes ago

image copyright Highways England image caption Five pallets of rice fell from a lorry on the M4 at about 02:00 BST

Rice fell off a lorry and closed a motorway after grains stuck in the tarmac made lanes "dangerously slippery".

Five pallets fell on to the westbound carriageway of the M4 near junction 16 Swindon west and 17 Chippenham at about 02:00 BST.

The motorways was closed until until 05:15 and lanes one and two will be resurfaced before it is "safe enough" for traffic, Highways England said.

Closures will remain across the day.

On Twitter, officers from Wiltshire Police specialist operations team, said the rice "smells nice".