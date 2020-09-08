Man's body discovered in public toilet in Salisbury Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The man was found in toilets at Market Square in Salisbury

Detectives are investigating the death of a man in his 20s whose body was discovered in a public toilet.

Wiltshire Police was called by the ambulance service to Market Place in Salisbury just before 04:00 BST.

The man was declared dead at the scene and the cause of death has been described as unexplained while investigations continue.

Officers are now trying to locate and inform the man's family and are appealing for witnesses.

Det Insp Joe Saunders said: "We would like to speak to anyone who was in the Market Square, including anyone who used the public toilets there, between 10pm last night and 3am this morning.

"If this was you, you may be a potential witness so we would ask you to get in touch."

Insp Pete Sparrow added: "Due to the nature of the incident a large cordon was put in place to allow detectives to carry out their initial inquiries.

"Now, we are in a position to significantly reduce this cordon, allowing some of the local businesses in the area to reopen."