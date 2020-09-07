Image copyright Google Image caption Some 160 pupils will be asked to self-isolate after the positive tests

A year group at a school in Wiltshire has been asked to self-isolate after a pupil and four staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Some 160 year 9 pupils at St Augustine’s Catholic College, Trowbridge are affected.

The pupil was driven to school and “proper bubble measures have been followed”, Wiltshire Council added.

The 14-day self-isolation period started on Saturday. All other year groups will return on Tuesday.

The pupil is one of five positive cases associated with the school. The other four are a mixture of non-teaching and teaching staff who had limited contact with students and teachers, Wiltshire Council said.

The local authority added that “all precautionary measures” had been followed and the school agreed to take “additional precautions”.

Headteacher David Forster said: “I would like to reassure our parents we have been working closely with PHE and Wiltshire Council to ensure this is managed appropriately and the school is ready to reopen tomorrow.

“Close contacts identified are now self-isolating for 14 days in line with government guidance. Those who are being asked to self-isolate will continue to carry out home learning so they can continue their studies."

Kate Blackburn, director of Public Health for Wiltshire, said: “Public Health England and the school have completed a risk assessment, and we are taking a very precautionary approach to ensure we minimise the risk of any transmission in the school."

She added that a "comprehensive cleaning regime was already in place" and they had "robust mechanisms in place to contain the infection and protect the health of the local community”.