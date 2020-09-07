Work starts to repair school torn down 'in error'

Image copyright Swindon Borough Council Image caption Swindon Borough Council confirmed work to repair the building had commenced

A developer that started to tear down a Victorian school in Swindon without permission has started repair work.

G&D Estates said the action at Clifton Street School was done in error and filed a retrospective application.

However, this was refused and an appeal against the maintenance notice from Swindon Borough Council was rejected in July.

Gary Sumner, from the local authority, said: "I am pleased to see the developers complying with the notice."

"The former Clifton Street School is a heritage asset that is treasured by the local community and I hope residents are reassured that we take these issues very seriously indeed," he added.

Sally Hawson, from Save Swindon's Heritage, said she was "delighted" to see repair work had started.

"I am very pleased the developer has now decided to restore the building.

"I am also really pleased that the council stuck to their word and pursued enforcement all the way through the courts," she said.

Image copyright Save Swindon's Heritage Image caption The school was built in 1884 and closed in 1987

The school, which was built in 1884, closed in 1987 and was used as offices until 2014. The developer had wanted to build 10 flats on the site.

G&D Estates has been contacted for comment.