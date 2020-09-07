Image copyright Google

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of trying to throw drugs and banned items into Erlestoke Prison.

Police were called by a member of the public reporting a suspicious vehicle at about 11:20 BST on Sunday.

Two men in their 20s, from Enfield and London, and a 17-year-old from Thurrock, were arrested outside the prison near Devizes, police said.

They have been released under investigation while inquiries continue, the force added.

All three were arrested on suspicion of "attempting to bring/throw/convey list A prohibited articles into a prison on behalf of a prisoner", Wiltshire Police said.

The man in his 20s from Enfield and the 17-year-old were also held on suspicion of being concerned in the offer to supply a Class A drug.

The other man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.