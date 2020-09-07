Man held over racial abuse at amateur football match
A man has been arrested after racial abuse was shouted at football players during an amateur match in Salisbury.
It happened at a match between George and Dragon FC and FC Stunde, at Bishopdown Green, on Saturday afternoon.
A man in his 60s from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously-aggravated intentional harassment.
He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.