Wiltshire

Man held over racial abuse at amateur football match

  • 7 September 2020

A man has been arrested after racial abuse was shouted at football players during an amateur match in Salisbury.

It happened at a match between George and Dragon FC and FC Stunde, at Bishopdown Green, on Saturday afternoon.

A man in his 60s from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously-aggravated intentional harassment.

He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites