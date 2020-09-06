Image copyright Google Image caption Wiltshire Police said despite a warning to leave, the party had continued

The organiser of a house party in Wiltshire has been fined £10,000 for breaching coronavirus regulations.

Officers were called to a house in the Wick Lane area of Devizes shortly before midnight on Friday, where up to 100 people had gathered.

Police said despite a warning to stop, the party had continued. The organiser was fined and the partygoers dispersed.

It is currently illegal for gatherings of more than 30 people to take place in private homes or gardens in England.

Wiltshire Police said the partygoers had put their "own health and the health of others at risk".

The force has urged people to take "personal responsibility" for their actions and "adhere to the regulations".