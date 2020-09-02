Image caption Business owners say the one-way system is killing trade in Bradford-on-Avon

Businesses claim temporary traffic lights put in place to help pedestrians socially distance are destroying trade in their town.

The lights, launched in mid August, are part of a one-way system in the centre of Bradford-on-Avon in Wiltshire.

One local taxi firm said it was having to turn away a third of its customers because of the delays the diversion was causing.

Wiltshire Council said the scheme would continue to be reviewed.

The one-way system, which includes reducing the town's narrow central medieval bridge to one lane with traffic lights at either end, is part of social distancing measures to widen pavements.

Sian James, who runs Station Place Fish and Chips in the town centre, said takings had been dramatically hit.

“On Friday we had an £800 loss and another night that week we had a £500 loss,” she said.

“Who wants to sit in the traffic for 35 minutes just to get to the shop and then sit in it to go back, and potentially go home with cold food?"

'Completely ridiculous'

Mike Brigham said his company, Bradford-on-Avon Taxis, was having to turn down one in every three callouts.

“We just can’t get the cars to people in time,” he said.

“Many of the local residents are car-less and older and the idea that they can walk or cycle [to access the shops] is completely ridiculous.

“It’s not working. It’s just a ruse to get rid of the traffic in Bradford-on-Avon.”

Bridget Wayman, the council's cabinet member for highways said: "We recognise the queues have been long initially and we have been carefully monitoring the traffic.

"We are grateful for everyone's feedback, which we are taking into account. The scheme is being monitored and its operation will continue to be reviewed.

"We will discuss and agree any changes necessary with Bradford-on-Avon Town Council, which commissioned the scheme."