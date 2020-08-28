Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Hannah Gaves was sentenced to three years in jail

A former prison guard who smuggled drugs in her underwear has been jailed.

Hannah Gaves, 27, from Bristol, was found carrying cocaine and cannabis on her way into work at Erlestoke Prison near Devizes.

Gaves was suspected of having “inappropriate relations” with an inmate and was smuggling the drugs on his behalf, Wiltshire Police said.

She was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court to three years in prison and ordered to pay £170.

Gaves, of Butlers Close, St George, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and attempting to bring tobacco into prison.

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Hannah Gaves smuggled cannabis into HMP Erlestoke

Police said HMP Erlestoke had received intelligence that Gaves was smuggling articles into the jail.

Then, on 27 January last year, she was stopped before entering the prison and searched.

Cocaine was found hidden in her underwear and she also had black plastic bags of cannabis, five packets of tobacco and rolling papers.

Gaves was arrested and a further search of her home saw money and herbal cannabis seized.

Det Sgt Garry Epps said: “There is simply no tolerance for the behaviour shown by Gaves in this case.

“The custodial sentence that has been given further highlights the severity of Gaves’ actions and we hope acts as a deterrent to anyone who thinks they may be able to get away with anything similar.”

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Cocaine was found concealed in Hannah Gaves' underwear

Prison Inspector Chris Martin added: “We will always act on intelligence given to us and not only patrol the parameters of the prison robustly but also the comings and goings inside the prison as well."