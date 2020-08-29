Traditional falconry returning to Stonehenge

Image copyright Gareth Iwan Jones/English Heritage Image caption During the 19th Century, Salisbury Plain around Stonehenge was a hawking ground

Falconry is returning to Stonehenge over the bank holiday with displays at the historic landmark and other notable sites around the country.

English Heritage is reviving the tradition with similar events at Dover Castle and Eltham Palace in London.

The charity said Salisbury Plain had long been a venue for traditional hawking.

Stonehenge was an important landmark in Victorian times for those who hunted and coursed in the area, it added.

Head of historic properties Jenny Davies said she was "delighted" to bring back falconry in the charity's first series of events since the lockdown.

"Although we haven't been able to host our usual [summer] programme across the country due to coronavirus restrictions, falconry lends itself really well to social distancing, as the whole sky is the stage," she added.

During the 19th Century, Salisbury Plain was a hawking ground for the Old Hawking Club.

Exercises were first conducted on the plain in 1898 and local garrison town Larkhill was so named due to an abundance of skylarks, making it attractive to falconers.

From 1900, the rapid spread of Army camps, rifle ranges and barbed wire restricted the activities of the club.

However, they continued to hawk where they could in the landscape and parishes surrounding Stonehenge.

