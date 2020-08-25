Image copyright Google Image caption The hearing was held on Monday the force's headquarters in Devizes

A police officer has been sacked after admitting kissing a woman in his car while on duty.

PC Andrew Ross drove the marked Wiltshire Police car on two occasions in June and August 2019 when he and the woman went to an "isolated" spot and "chatted, kissed and hugged".

He admitted the allegations at Monday's misconduct panel.

Wiltshire and Swindon's Police and Crime Commissioner, Angus Macpherson said Mr Ross "fell short" of standards.

The formal allegation was two counts regarding the misuse of a police vehicle in relation to the carriage of passengers while he was on duty.

He had made contact with the woman through a chat app, the force said.

Following the hearing at the force's headquarters in Devizes, head of professional standards Supt Steve Cox, said: "I hope the outcome of this hearing provides confidence to the public that when a breach of our standards are appropriately identified or raised directly with us we will be robust but fair in how we consider and deal with any complaint.

"The code of ethics that all officers and staff work within, clearly sets out the behaviour that is expected by all of us whether on or off duty."

Wiltshire and Swindon's police and crime commissioner, Angus Macpherson, said: "Clearly in this instance, Mr Ross dramatically fell short of the standards expected by the Force and the public.

"I fully support the decision to dismiss with immediate effect after an appropriate investigation into these gross misconduct allegations."