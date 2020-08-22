Image caption The staff work at the B&Q distribution centre in Swindon

Fourteen members of staff at a B&Q distribution centre in Swindon have tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson said they were self-isolating and colleagues had been contacted through the track and trace procedure.

They added that all these colleagues returned to work after being tested and getting negative results.

The town was added to Public Health England's coronavirus watchlist earlier this month, following a spike in cases.

"Wincanton (B&Q's partner ) is working closely with the relevant public health authorities, who have praised the social distancing measures in place at the Swindon distribution centre," the spokesperson added.

Last week thousands of households in the SN1 and SN2 areas were sent a letter reminding them of the advice they need to follow, after the latest data showed a high proportion of new confirmed cases in those postcodes.

Swindon Borough Council also launched a campaign to encourage people to minimise the spread of the virus, and a mobile testing unit was set up next to the County Ground in the town centre.

Recent cases in the area include a member of staff at McDonald's on the Greenbridge retail park, and an outbreak at an Iceland food distribution centre.

Two positive cases were also confirmed at Swindon's Poundland store.