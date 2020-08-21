Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Family tributes have been paid to Corey Owen, Jordan Rawlings, Ryan Nelson and Matthew Parke, pictured clockwise from left

The families of four young men who died when the car they were travelling in crashed into a house have released individual tributes.

Corey Owen, Ryan Nelson, Jordan Rawlings and Matthew Parke died in the crash at about 03:00 BST on 16 August in Derry Hill.

The car caught fire after crashing into a house along the A4 London Road.

Ryan and Jordan were aged 20 and Corey and Matthew were 19. All four men were from Calne.

Corey was described as "the most kind and loving young man" by his family.

"He had such a happy, easy-going nature, he was so popular and loved dearly by everyone, so many people thought the world of him," they said.

Image caption Emergency services were called to Derry Hill near Chippenham

Ryan's family described him as their "ray of sunshine". He worked in Tesco and was a big football fan and DJ.

"Ryan was loved by everyone. He has the most beautiful soul. Our lives are empty without him," they said.

Matthew was known as Mattie to his family, who said he was a "very happy boy" who loved socialising.

"He woke up every day with a smile on his face. His life may have been short but he packed so much into those years," they added.

The family of Jordan said he had "a cheeky smile, a wicked sense of humour and a contagious laugh".

Insp Mark Freeman, from Wiltshire Police's roads policing unit, said: "Investigations of this nature are understandably complex and we have a team of collision investigators carrying out thorough inquiries to understand exactly what happened.

"I know that this tragedy has also had a huge impact on the town of Calne. The community has pulled together to provide each other with the necessary support."