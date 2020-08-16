Image caption The car crashed into a house on the A4 London Rd, Derry Hill near Chippenham

Four young men died when the car they were travelling in left the road and crashed into a house in Wiltshire, catching fire.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the A4 London Rd, Derry Hill near Chippenham at about 03:00 BST.

Police said the four occupants of the vehicle - some believed to be in their late teens - died at the scene.

No-one inside the house was injured, and all were evacuated while fire crews tackled the blaze.

Image caption The car was travelling towards Calne when it left road near the Lysley Arms public house

Wiltshire Police Det Supt Steve Cox said: "This was an absolutely horrific collision on our roads in the early hours of this morning.

"All blue light services attended the scene and were met with devastating scenes after a vehicle travelling along the A4 collided with a house and caught on fire.

"All four occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. Their families have been informed and we are in the process of assigning each family with specialist trained officers.

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all at Wiltshire Police are with them all today."