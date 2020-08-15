Image copyright Jo Wilson Image caption Swindon Borough Council said Lillie Goddard must remove the mobile home and shipping container on her property

People living near an "eyesore" house with a mobile home, shipping container and caravan on the property have said they have no confidence the items will be removed despite an order to do so.

Owner Lillie Goddard, of Loxley Walk in Swindon said she was being "victimised" by the council and her neighbours.

She said the mobile home and container were used as a living space because her house was declared a health hazard.

Swindon Borough Council has given Ms Goddard three months to remove them.

Jo Wilson, who lives opposite Ms Goddard, said the problem had been going on since June 2019 and she did not believe the council enforcement notice would be effective.

"It beggars belief it's taken the council this long to do something. It is so frustrating," she said.

"I have zero confidence it will make a difference. It's not going to happen.

"It's a lovely green in front of it and kids used to play out there but since all this has happened no one goes there anymore.

"It's a mess. You just wonder what's going to happen next."

Ms Wilson set up a Facebook group The Eyesore of Loxley Walk to raise awareness of the matter.

Image copyright Jo Wilson Image caption Local residents have described the property as "a mess" and "squalid"

The dispute has been featured on Channel 5 programme The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door in May.

Another local resident, Martin Costello, said the enforcement notice was a "step forward", but added "I won't be holding my breath".

"It's not fair on the people who live in this area," he said.

"It's squalor. She had a nice family home there and basically ruined it.

"This battle goes well beyond Loxley Walk. I don't want Swindon being turned into a slum.

"I love my town and don't want to see it falling apart like this."

Swindon Borough Council said: "We can confirm that enforcement notices have been served in relation to this matter.

"Although the notices have now been issued, they come into effect one month from the date of service and a further period of two months is given for compliance."

Image copyright Jo Wilson Image caption Jo Wilson said the house was once "lovely and tidy"

He added the compliance deadline could be delayed if an appeal is lodged.

Ms Goddard told the BBC she had been subject to "victimisation" over the matter.

She said the mobile home and container was the "only solution" after the house was declared a health and safety hazard and she wanted to protect her children.