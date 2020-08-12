Image copyright Jason Kneen Image caption The "unique stay" was listed on Airbnb at £500 a night, as the family said they "didn't want anyone" to actually book it

A playhouse listed on a home rentals site as a joke has been booked by a family of four for a weekend break.

The 8ft (2.4m) by 6ft (1.8m) house was built by Jason Kneen in his garden in Ludgershall, Wiltshire, in lockdown.

The "unique stay" was listed on Airbnb at £500 a night, as the family "didn't want anyone" to actually book it.

Mr Kneen said: "I thought the booking was a joke at first but the fact someone's going to do it is pretty incredible."

Image copyright Jason Kneen Image caption The treehouse has even been wired for electricity, Siri and Alexa

Mr Kneen said the £3,5000 playhouse was a full-size recreation of Lottie's Wooden Doll Treehouse - one the favourite toys of his children Leo, Poppy, Ixia, Rosie and Zebedee.

Marketed as a full-sized version of the toy treehouse, it is described on Airbnb as a "romantic getaway or an adventure with the kids".

It sleeps four, boasts a balcony, slide, ladder and trapdoor and has wifi access.

"Lavatory facilities" are available in the neighbouring Tardis - a replica of Doctor Who's time-travelling machine.

Image copyright Jason Kneen Image caption A toilet is available in the neighbouring Tardis

"The price was only really picked because we weren't expecting anybody to actually do it," said Mr Kneen.

"I thought it would be interesting to put it up there with some photos and last weekend, we suddenly got an inquiry through."

With their first visitors booked for a night on Saturday, he said it was "going to be an interesting experience".

Image copyright Lottie Image caption Mr Kneen said the £3,5000 playhouse is a full-size recreation of one his children's favourite toys, Lottie's Wooden Doll Treehouse

"It's two adults and two kids, the husband said the children hadn't stopped going on about it since they spotted it," he said.

"I think it's amazing and insane, I'm not sure I would pay that much for my kids to stay in one but the fact that someone's going to do it is pretty incredible.

"So we're geared up to make the place all look good and nice and make it a good experience."