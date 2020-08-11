Image copyright Google Image caption New Canal is one of the streets that would be pedestrianised during the 18-month trial

Fresh calls have been made for a bypass to curb Salisbury's traffic levels before the city centre undergoes a traffic-free trial.

The People Friendly Salisbury trial is due to begin in the Autumn and last 18 months.

Conservative-led Wiltshire Council said funding was unavailable for a bypass and the trial would help businesses.

However, Salisbury City Councillor Jo Broom believes the trial is "unworkable" without a bypass.

Ms Broom said that while she supported a pedestrian zone, a bypass was essential in the long-term and Wiltshire Council "needed to be stronger" in its push for government funding for it.

Her views are backed by a petition led by local resident Charles McGrath who is calling for the trial to be scrapped.

The petition opened on 6 August and so far more than 100 people have signed it.

'Positive increases'

In a tweet, resident Maggie Burns described the move as "yet another example of WCC (Wiltshire Council) completely ignoring the concerns of the actual people who live here."

However, the cabinet member for highways, Bridget Wayman, said in a statement on Monday "similar schemes" had seen "positive increases on the number of visitors and shoppers, plus a reduction in shop vacancy rates".

She added that a bypass was "not currently on the government's radar" and "even if it was it could not be realised for many years".

The first draft of the trial was criticised as larger sections of the city were designated as traffic-free areas.

The traffic-free zone was therefore made smaller to only cover the city centre with access for some vehicles, including the emergency services.

The consultation period closes on 13 August. However, the council said all views were welcome throughout the 18-month trial period.