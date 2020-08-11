Wiltshire

Coronavirus: Swindon McDonald's deep cleaned as employee tests positive

  • 11 August 2020
Related Topics
McDonald's on the Greenbridge retail park, Swindon. Image copyright Google
Image caption An employee tested positive for Covid-19 and did not return to work

A McDonald's restaurant has been deep cleaned after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

An employee at the restaurant on the Greenbridge retail park, Swindon, had been self-isolating last week after being in contact with someone who had tested positive, a spokesperson said.

That employee later tested positive themselves and did not return to work.

The premises was deep cleaned "as a precautionary measure", the spokesperson said.

"We have a number of safety measures in place to help keep our people safe, including Perspex screens, temperature checks at the start of each shift, maintaining a two-metre distance from others as much as possible, face coverings, regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser," they added.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites