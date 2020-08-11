Image copyright Google Image caption An employee tested positive for Covid-19 and did not return to work

A McDonald's restaurant has been deep cleaned after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

An employee at the restaurant on the Greenbridge retail park, Swindon, had been self-isolating last week after being in contact with someone who had tested positive, a spokesperson said.

That employee later tested positive themselves and did not return to work.

The premises was deep cleaned "as a precautionary measure", the spokesperson said.

"We have a number of safety measures in place to help keep our people safe, including Perspex screens, temperature checks at the start of each shift, maintaining a two-metre distance from others as much as possible, face coverings, regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser," they added.