Coronavirus: Swindon McDonald's deep cleaned as employee tests positive
A McDonald's restaurant has been deep cleaned after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
An employee at the restaurant on the Greenbridge retail park, Swindon, had been self-isolating last week after being in contact with someone who had tested positive, a spokesperson said.
That employee later tested positive themselves and did not return to work.
The premises was deep cleaned "as a precautionary measure", the spokesperson said.
"We have a number of safety measures in place to help keep our people safe, including Perspex screens, temperature checks at the start of each shift, maintaining a two-metre distance from others as much as possible, face coverings, regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser," they added.