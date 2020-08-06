Image copyright Kirstie Diaz Benitez Image caption Firefighters are on the scene trying to pump water out of "multiple houses" on Great Western Way

Several homes have been flooded after a water main burst caused a "significant flood" in Swindon.

Large amounts of water has been filmed coming up from under the pavement on Great Western Way.

Firefighters are trying to pump water out of "multiple houses" in Meadow Road. Nearby shops, including Lidl, and a number of roads are also affected.

Thames Water apologised and said engineers were pumping out flood water after a 12-inch diameter pipe burst.

One resident said the flooding was "a complete nightmare".

Image copyright Lyn Curtis Image caption Residents have been trying to prevent the water flooding into their properties

Great Western Way, between the Bridgemead and Barnfield roundabouts, has been closed by police, who described the flood as "significant".

David Cousens, 40, lives on Meadow Road with his wife and three daughters, including one of their three-month-old children.

He said about "an inch of water" had "seeped through across the entire ground floor of the house".

"It literally came in through the front, back, the kitchen, the hallway, the living room - it was a good solid inch of water, covering the entire ground floor," Mr Cousens added.

"It was really fast. It's a complete nightmare. It has caused loads and loads of destruction."

Image copyright Lyn Curtis Image caption Residents described how water seemed to suddenly surge and then seep into their homes

Lyn Curtis, 56, who also lives on Meadow Road, said homes in the area had been flooded about 12 years ago and "it's like a nightmare happening again".

She added: "It was like a river flowing. You could see it coming into our estate and the drains were bubbling, the toilets were bubbling, and you know what sort of rubbish is going to come up from there.

"It was like a stream gradually coming further and further up the estate.

"It was right up to the top of your wellies, that's how high it was."

Image copyright Carly Marie Seagar Image caption Thames Water said engineers were "preparing to get started on the repair"

A Thames Water spokeswoman said: "We're sorry to anyone who has been disrupted by flooding in Meadow Road.

"We know this has happened at an especially difficult time, and we have a team there now doing everything they can to fully support any affected customers.

"Our engineers were quickly on the scene to stop the burst, as well as work with the fire brigade to pump away any flood water.

"They're now investigating the damage and preparing to get started on the repair."