Image caption Clifton Street School was partially demolished in 2018, which developers said was a mistake

A developer which partially demolished a Victorian school without permission has lost an appeal against an order requiring it to repair the damage.

Part of Clifton Street School in Swindon was torn down in 2018 even though permission had not been granted.

Developer G&D Estates said it was an error and filed a retrospective application which was refused.

Its appeal against a maintenance notice brought by the local authority was also rejected on Wednesday.

Swindon Magistrates' Court was told the notice requires the developer to effect repairs including fixing the roof and guttering, restoring windows and removing hoardings and all demolition materials.

Image copyright Swindon Borough Council Image caption Swindon Borough Council's Gary Sumner said he was "delighted" with the judgement

Gary Sumner, of Swindon Borough Council, said: "I am delighted with this judgment.

"It shows that we will stop at nothing to protect Swindon's heritage from developers who allow sites to fall into a poor condition of disrepair."

Sally Hawson, from Save Swindon's Heritage, described the judgment as "very good news".

"The situation is still not fully resolved and the developer has yet to repair the damage," she said.

Image copyright Save Swindon's Heritage Image caption The school was built in 1884 and served many generations of the town's families

The developer had wanted to build 10 flats on the site.

The school, which was built in 1884, closed in 1987 and was used as offices until 2014.

Planning consultants DPDS, which is acting on behalf of G&D Estates, has been contacted for comment.