Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sheila Gillett died on Saturday after her car crashed into Marlborough Town Hall

A woman who died when she crashed her car into Marlborough Town Hall has been described as "loving, kind and caring".

Shelia Gillett, from Swindon, hit the building in the High Street just before 13:45 BST on Saturday. The 75-year-old died at the scene.

Her sons David and Paul said she was on her way to visit the graves of her husband and son.

They have released a statement paying tribute tribute to her, and thanking those who came to help.

They said: "Mum was a loving, kind and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother taken from us far too early.

"She was driving through Marlborough on Saturday to visit her deceased husband and son's grave, on her husband's birthday.

"She was immensely proud of her large family who find the loss of such a wonderful family member a huge, sudden shock.

"Sheila will be sorely missed by everyone in the family and by everyone that knew her.

"She is now together with her beloved husband and son. Rest in peace."

Wiltshire Police is appealing for any witnesses who saw the crash to come forward with information.