Runner sets new Pennine Way record

Image copyright INOV-8.COM/DAVE MACFARLANE Image caption Damian Hall beat the previous record by over three hours

A long-distance runner has set a new record for completing the Pennine Way.

Damian Hall, 44, from Wiltshire, completed the 268 mile (431km) route, in 61 hours 34 minutes on Friday evening, beating the previous record by over three hours.

He and members of his team collected rubbish from the National Trail as they ran and the challenge raised more than £4,000 for Greenpeace.

Mr Hall said he was "overwhelmed" to have set a new record.

The previous record was set by his friend, John Kelly, earlier this month.

Prior to that the fastest-known time, set by Mike Hartley, had stood unbeaten for 31 years.

Image copyright INOV-8.COM/DAVE MACFARLANE Image caption Mr Hall said he was "overwhelmed" to have set a new record

Mr Hall completed the route from Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders to Edale, Derbyshire.

"I remember writing about Mike Hartley's 1989 record in the Pennine Way guidebook before I got into running and thinking 'That's insane, I could never do that'," said Mr Hall.

"I had the inevitable low spells, but the incredible team got me through them."

The climate change campaigner said he was motivated along the route by the letters "FFF" - standing for "Family, Friends, Future" - which he had written on his arm.

"The latter relating to our need to protect the planet," he added.

The Pennine Way is Britain's oldest National Trail and is popular with hikers, who usually complete it in 16-19 days.