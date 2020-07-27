Image caption The crash happened on Saturday afternoon in Marlborough

A woman has died crashing her car into Marlborough Town Hall.

A silver Ford Mondeo hit the building in High Street just before 13:45 BST on Saturday. Paramedics said a 75-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

Wiltshire Police confirmed the woman's family and friends had been informed of her death and said their thoughts were with them at this time.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who saw the crash to come forward with information.