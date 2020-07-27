Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Peter Kis first offended in the 1960s

The victim of a serial sex offender says when she learned he had offended again she felt "sick to her stomach".

Peter Kis was jailed for two years at Swindon Crown Court on Friday after being caught performing a sex act in front of two young girls.

It was the latest in a string of offences involving young children, dating back to the 1960s.

One woman he abused when she was a girl says she and other victims had been let down by the legal system.

Swindon Crown Court heard Kis's latest offence happened on 2 May when he indecently exposed himself to an eight-year-old girl and her six-year-old sister who were playing near his home in Barnum Court, Swindon.

Kis was arrested the same day and pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

His previous convictions include an eight-year sentence for indecently assaulting two girls in 1967, a suspended sentence in 1971 for gross indecency with a child and a three-and-a-half-year jail sentence for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in 2018

'Career as a sexual abuser'

Speaking after Friday's sentence, one victim - now in her 30s - said she was shocked to hear he was still offending.

"I definitely didn't consider that he would still be out there doing this to other girls like me," she said.

"I feel let down because I reported this when I was eight and I just feel that perhaps if I had been taken more seriously and Peter had been monitored a bit more then he wouldn't be out there still doing this.

"The legal system has effectively allowed this man to comfortably continue what is a 50-year career as a sexual abuser."

She said that Kis had changed her life, but not destroyed it, and that "short sentences were not enough".

"I really hope the justice system has a serious think about how they sentence dangerous individuals like him. It needs to be done more efficiently and effectively," she added.

A Probation Service spokesman said: "While sentencing is a matter for independent judges, the offender was robustly monitored while on licence by diligent probation staff."

The Crown Prosecution Service said its regional Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team worked closely with police "to ensure justice was delivered swiftly."