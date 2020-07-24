Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Gin traps have been outlawed in the UK since 1958

A fox was injured after it got its leg trapped in "illegal" gin trap.

The RSPCA said the animal was discovered by a member of the public hanging off the ground in the Haydon Wick area of Swindon at 07:40 BST on Thursday.

The animal charity said it feared somebody had intentionally set the trap, and appealed for information.

Gin traps, which use spring-operated jaws to trap animals, have been outlawed in the UK since 1958.

RSPCA inspector Steph Daly, who rescued the animal, said: "It's shocking to think that this poor fox had spent several hours suffering with this awful metal trap hanging from her leg.

"She was off the ground, hanging through a garden fence with the trap caught horizontally between the metal bars of the fencing, and was surrounded by blood from another injury to her leg.

"Thankfully, I managed to help her free from the fencing and the trap, and she's now been taken to a vet for emergency treatment."

She appealed for anyone who has information about the trap and where it was set, to get in touch.