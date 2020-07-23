Image copyright Karen Bengall Image caption King George VI enclosed with the letter to Lionel Logue a silver-gilt cigarette case as a gift

A previously undiscovered letter written by King George VI to his speech therapist has sold for £76,250 at auction.

The letter, which was sold with a silver-gilt cigarette case, details the King's anxiety over his coronation and his relief that it went smoothly.

The monarch's battle with a stammer was famously depicted in the 2010 film, The Kings's Speech starring Colin Firth.

The letter was sold by Salisbury-based auctioneers Woolley and Wallis.

Auctioneer Rupert Slingsby said: "The story behind the cigarette case and the letter is remarkable, and this is a truly unique item and a fascinating part of the history of the British Royal Family."

Image copyright Karen Bengall Image caption It was written at Windsor Castle on 17 May 1937, just five days after the coronation ceremony

In the letter to Australian speech doctor Lionel Logue, King George VI wrote: "You know how anxious I was to get my responses right in the abbey, but my mind was finally set at ease tonight.

"Not a moment's hesitation or mistake!"

It was written at Windsor Castle on 17 May 1937, just five days after the coronation ceremony.

The monarch thanked Logue "not only for your invaluable help with my speech, but for your devoted friendship and encouragement" .

He enclosed with the letter a silver-gilt cigarette case bearing his Royal cipher "as a token of my appreciation".

Mr Slingsby said: "When Lionel Logue died in April 1953 both the case and the letter were given to his younger brother, Herbert.

"In August of the same year Herbert gave both to an Australian jeweller in lieu of a payment of £27 (about £1,300 today), which was owed for a graduated pearl necklace with a sapphire and diamond clasp."

The case and letter had an initial starting price of £4,000 at auction and were bought on the telephone by a private buyer from the UK.