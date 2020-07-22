Image copyright Google Image caption The delivery office in Swindon underwent a deep clean

A Royal Mail depot which closed for a deep clean after two workers tested positive for Covid-19 has reopened.

The office in Dorcan, Swindon, was closed as a "precautionary measure" on Tuesday.

Public Health England said it was satisfied Royal Mail had followed procedures and had no concerns there was an ongoing risk at the site.

Royal Mail said the building had undergone an "intensive clean" and the majority of staff had returned.

A spokesman added it "takes the health and safety of its colleagues, customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously".