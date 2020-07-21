Wiltshire

Coronavirus: Swindon Royal Mail depot closes after positive test

  • 21 July 2020
Image caption The delivery office in Swindon is undergoing a deep clean and has temporarily closed

A Royal Mail depot has been temporarily closed for a deep clean after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

The delivery office in Dorcan, Swindon, had been closed as a "precautionary measure".

Public health officials were made aware of the positive Covid-19 test on Tuesday afternoon.

Royal Mail said it "takes the health and safety of its colleagues, customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously".

A spokesman added: "We are working to keep disruption to mail deliveries to a minimum as we address the concerns of our colleagues."

Public Health England has been contacted for comment.

