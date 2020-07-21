Image copyright Wessex Auction Rooms Image caption Auctioneer Martin Hughes said he expects the sale to "create a buzz" among fans

A rare unreleased David Bowie demo from the 1960s is to go under the hammer later this week.

The track, I Do Believe I Love You, was recorded when Bowie signed as a songwriter to Orbit Music in 1966.

The demo was discovered by a London-based seller who found it in a back catalogue collection and has been called "a musical treasure".

The acetate, which is expected to fetch up to £5,000, will be auctioned in Chippenham on Friday.

Wessex Auction Rooms auctioneer Martin Hughes said: "As one of only a few people in the world who have heard the recording, I am still amazed that this musical treasure has been uncovered after all of these years.

"David Bowie is one of the most iconic artists of all time, and I am sure that this item is going to create a buzz around the globe amongst fans of Bowie as well as collectors of pop culture."

Image copyright Wessex Auctions Rooms Image caption The rare demo was found in a back catalogue collection

Co-auctioneer Tim Weeks added: "I'm the biggest Bowie fan, so listening to it just knocked me for six. Just the thought that I was one of the first few people to have ever heard it.

"It's a real piece of history, and up until now no one even knew it existed so we are expecting a great deal of interest from fans at the sale."

Orbit Music Publishing was owned and run by the producer Shel Talmy who also worked with other famous acts such as The Who and The Kinks.

The record is amongst several other rare Bowie items being sold at the auction, including a signed copy of the singer's 1970 LP The Man Who Sold The World.

Bowie died in January 2016, two days after the release of his final album Blackstar.