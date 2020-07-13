Pilot rescued from wreckage after crash-landing

Image copyright Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The plane - a replica of a Luftwaffe aircraft - came down in fields in Wiltshire

A pilot suffered only minor injuries after being rescued from a light aircraft which crash-landed and flipped onto its roof.

The man in his 70s was cut out of the plane by firefighters who were called to an airstrip at Ogbourne St George at 13:54 BST on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital while crews from Swindon and Stratton stopped fuel leaking into the field of crops.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch confirmed it will examine the incident.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crew members used hydraulic cutting equipment to cut the man free after finding him inside the wreckage.

Image copyright Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The pilot suffered only minor injuries in the crash in which the plane flipped over

They were on the site for just over an hour using foam to stem the flow of potentially hazardous aviation fuel, with the South Western Ambulance Service and Wiltshire Air Ambulance also called to the scene.

The incident occurred just off the A346 near Lower Upham Aerodrome.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch spokesperson said: "This afternoon the AAIB was informed of an accident involving a light aircraft at an airstrip south of Swindon, and will be conducting an investigation."

The damaged plane is said to be a replica of a Focke Wulf FW 190 which was widely used by the German Luftwaffe during World War Two.