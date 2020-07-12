Image copyright Wiltshire Air Ambulance Image caption The helicopter was targeted over Corsham, Wiltshire, on Saturday

An air ambulance says it has been targeted again by someone on the ground shining a laser at its helicopter.

The attack happened over Corsham, in Wiltshire, as Wiltshire Air Ambulance was returning to its base in Semington from a mission on Saturday evening.

It is the second time the air ambulance has been targeted this year.

A spokesman for the service said it was "hugely irresponsible" and it had put the "lives of our crew and, potentially, patients at risk".

In February, the air ambulance was forced to abort its landing when a laser was shone at it.

Shining a laser at an aircraft is a criminal offence, and the incident has been reported to Wiltshire Police.