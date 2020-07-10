Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mark Royden had told police he believed the document was fake

A man has been jailed for attempting to steal a "priceless" version of Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral.

Mark Royden was sentenced on Friday at Salisbury Crown Court to four years for the attempted theft, which took place in October 2018.

The 47-year-old used a hammer to smash a protective case around the 805-year-old document but failed to take it.

Judge Richard Parkes QC said: "This was a determined attempt on a document of huge historical importance."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Royden tried to smash through glass to reach the document in the cathedral's medieval Chapter House

He was arrested after being chased and detained by "good-spirited" members of the public.

Royden, from Canterbury in Kent, was found guilty of attempted theft and of causing criminal damage in January