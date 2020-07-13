Image copyright Emelie Hryhoruk Image caption Emelie's self-portrait 'I Am Enough' will be displayed at Piccadilly Circus from Monday

An artist famous for her superhero paintings is using her new work to raise money for Samaritans at a London landmark.

Emelie Hryhoruk has spoken previously about having depression and the support she received from the charity.

The self-portrait, showing on the big screen in Piccadilly Circus from 13 July, asks: "How are you, really?"

"Samaritans were genuinely there and listened to me in very dark times," said Mrs Hryhoruk.

Image copyright Emelie Hryhoruk Image caption Mrs Hryhoruk sought mental health help after the births of her sons Charlie and Isaac

She said after seeing the Queen's broadcast about coronavirus on the big screen she knew she wanted to exhibit there to articulate her message.

Piccadilly Lights owners Landsec and Ocean Outdoors waived all fees for displaying the artwork, which features a QR code that can be scanned and weblink to a fundraising page.

Mrs Hryhoruk will also donate a portion of the sale of prints to the Plymouth Samaritans branch, which supported her.

Her artistic talent was encouraged by Norman Holmes, a gallery owner in the city, and the charity's local branch director.

"He gave me faith in myself and exhibited my work in the front window," she said.

Mr Holmes said he watched her career take off and was "so very, very proud of all she has achieved".

Image copyright Emelie Hryhoruk Image caption Emelie Hryhoruk says her portrait of the Queen "highlights vulnerabilities alongside powerful traits

The picture - I Am Enough - is in the style of Hryhoruk's Empowered Collection, which includes We Will Meet Again of the Queen wearing a face mask, painted during lockdown.

"It's my first self-portrait - it made me address fears of how others see me," said Mrs Hryhoruk, who now paints from a studio in Corsham, Wiltshire.

The work has been praised by entrepreneur Theo Paphitis who said it was "worthy of being up on the big screen and showcasing how talented Emelie is".

She received a business award from Mr Paphitis for her work using art to raise awareness of mental health in 2018.