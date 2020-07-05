Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Swindon Designer Outlet Centre on Saturday afternoon

A knife-wielding man who chased another man at a shopping centre is being sought by police.

Officers were called to Swindon Designer Outlet Centre at 13:00 BST on Saturday when disorder broke out.

Wiltshire Police said "a man was seen carrying a weapon, believed to be a knife, chasing another man in his 20s".

Officers believe the two men were known to each other and have appealed for witnesses. No-one was hurt during the disorder.

Insp David Tippetts said: "The group had dispersed by the time our officers had arrived and despite an extensive search of the area we couldn't find either men.

"We believe both men involved in the chase were known to each other and we would like to identify who they were."