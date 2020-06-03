Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nikoletta Zdun, 18, and Aneta Zdun, 40, died at a home in Wessex Road on Monday

A man has been charged with murdering his wife and daughter.

Nikoletta Zdun, 18, and Aneta Zdun, 40, died at a home in Wessex Road, Salisbury, on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the house by neighbours who described hearing loud screams and helped detain a man near the scene.

Marcin Zdun, 39, of Wessex Road, is due to appear before Basingstoke magistrates later charged with their murders.

Neighbours said the house was lived in by a supermarket worker and his family.

Wiltshire Police previously said it received a call from a member of the public at 14:45 BST on Monday following concerns for people in a house.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Floral tributes have been laid at the scene

Officers went to the property and found the body of one of the women.

The other woman was found seriously injured and died a short time later at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Darren Hannant from Wiltshire Police said there was likely to be "a significant police presence" in the area.