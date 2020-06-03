Man charged with murdering wife and daughter in Salisbury
A man has been charged with murdering his wife and daughter.
Nikoletta Zdun, 18, and Aneta Zdun, 40, died at a home in Wessex Road, Salisbury, on Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the house by neighbours who described hearing loud screams and helped detain a man near the scene.
Marcin Zdun, 39, of Wessex Road, is due to appear before Basingstoke magistrates later charged with their murders.
Neighbours said the house was lived in by a supermarket worker and his family.
Wiltshire Police previously said it received a call from a member of the public at 14:45 BST on Monday following concerns for people in a house.
Officers went to the property and found the body of one of the women.
The other woman was found seriously injured and died a short time later at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Darren Hannant from Wiltshire Police said there was likely to be "a significant police presence" in the area.