A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women died at a property in Salisbury.

When Wiltshire Police officers arrived at the address in Wessex Road at 14:45 BST one of the women was dead while the second was seriously injured.

She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene a short time later, police said.

A man in his 30s is in custody in Melksham.

Det Ch Insp Darren Hannant said there was likely to be "a significant police presence in this area for a number of days".