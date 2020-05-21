Image copyright Google Image caption The surgery closed in October after it was rated inadequate

Two men have been arrested over allegations of sexual assault at a doctor's surgery in Wiltshire.

The men, understood to be former members of staff, were arrested in March as part of ongoing inquiries into the Cross Plain Surgery in Durrington.

The pair, both from the Salisbury area, are aged 31 and 41, Wiltshire Police said.

Details of the arrests have emerged after a BBC Radio Wiltshire investigation into the surgery.

The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of four counts of sexual assault, and the 41-year-old on suspicion of two counts of the same offence, a Wiltshire Police spokesperson said.

The surgery closed last October after it was rated inadequate following a CQC inspection.

'Inappropriate to comment'

The force said the men were arrested on 27 March, and had been interviewed and released under investigation while inquiries continued.

"These arrests were made as part of ongoing inquiries regarding the Cross Plain Surgery," police said.

"This investigation includes working closely with partner agencies and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Following the surgery's closure, its patients were taken on by the Sarum Health Group, which operates other surgeries in the area.

The Clinical Commissioning Group, which is responsible for overseeing healthcare in Wiltshire, said it could not comment while the police investigation was continuing.