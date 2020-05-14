Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dr Htaik had been a doctor for over 40 years

Tributes have been paid to a "dedicated" consultant at Swindon's Great Western Hospital who died with Covid-19.

Dr Thaung Htaik, 65, a consultant in general medicine, had been working in Swindon since January 2019.

Dr Htaik's family said he was a "beloved husband, father and grandfather who we will miss greatly."

He is survived by his wife, four children, and three grandchildren.

Great Western Hospital said he was known for his "positive attitude," and sent its condolences to his family.

"He was a universally well-liked member of the team, who was known for his unwavering dedication to his patients, positive attitude and willingness to help," a spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts are with them, and his friends and colleagues at the Trust."

One of Dr Htaik's colleagues in the nursing staff said he was "an amazing doctor, so kind and caring and he listened to everyone.

"He treated the nursing staff with respect and will be missed."